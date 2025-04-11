No Swiss public transport price rises in 2026

Swiss public transport fares will remain unchanged in 2026, the umbrella organisation Alliance SwissPass announced on Wednesday. The decision, taken at its strategic council meeting on 4 April 2025, comes in response to a recent upturn in revenues. Despite ongoing financial pressures, fares will not rise when new timetables are introduced in December 2025, reported RTS.

The alliance, which brings together 250 transport firms including Swiss Rail, cited a growing number of passengers and higher income as reasons for no ticket price increases. New offerings such as the “half-fare PLUS” and revised youth passes have attracted new customers. Though federal train fares are frozen, regional fare networks may still raise prices.

Government subsidies for public transport will also remain at the current for 2026.

The last price rise took effect in 2024. In April 2023, the Alliance SwissPass announced an average hike of 4.3%, with second-class general travelcards (AG) seeing the steepest rise. The move prompted a petition, signed by 28,000 people, opposing the increases. In July, the alliance reached a compromise with the federal price regulator. The final increase for second-class AGs was trimmed to 3.5%, down from a proposed 5.7% rise. The overall average increase was 3.7%. The alliance defended the rise, pointing to expanded services and higher wage, maintenance and energy costs. Prior to that, fares had remained flat since 2016.

