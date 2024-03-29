No price rises for Swiss public transport in 2025

Alliance Swisspass, an organisation that stitches together Switzerland’s various public transport providers to create tickets and passes that work across the network, announced this week that there would be no ticket price increases in 2025, reported SRF.

A recent rise in the number of people using the network is bringing in more revenue. This is helping to reduce the need to raise prices, said the organisation. In addition, Alliance Swisspass said that the sector wants to temper prices to entice more people to use its services.

The last time prices rose was a shock to some. Towards the end 2023, when train timetables were adjusted, ticket prices were raised by an average of 3.7% after remaining unchanged for 7 years. In addition, there were suggestions earlier that year that prices would not rise.

At the same time, Swiss Rail, the cornerstone of the network, is struggling with debt, much of it accumulated during the Covid pandemic when people cut their use of public transport.

The public transport sector is perpetually caught in a balancing act between the number of travellers, ticket prices and the generosity of governments and taxpayers. Any shift in one of these affects the others.

