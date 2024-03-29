Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / No price rises for Swiss public transport in 2025

No price rises for Swiss public transport in 2025

By Leave a Comment

Alliance Swisspass, an organisation that stitches together Switzerland’s various public transport providers to create tickets and passes that work across the network, announced this week that there would be no ticket price increases in 2025, reported SRF.

© Woj231 | Dreamstime.com

A recent rise in the number of people using the network is bringing in more revenue. This is helping to reduce the need to raise prices, said the organisation. In addition, Alliance Swisspass said that the sector wants to temper prices to entice more people to use its services.

The last time prices rose was a shock to some. Towards the end 2023, when train timetables were adjusted, ticket prices were raised by an average of 3.7% after remaining unchanged for 7 years. In addition, there were suggestions earlier that year that prices would not rise.

At the same time, Swiss Rail, the cornerstone of the network, is struggling with debt, much of it accumulated during the Covid pandemic when people cut their use of public transport.

The public transport sector is perpetually caught in a balancing act between the number of travellers, ticket prices and the generosity of governments and taxpayers. Any shift in one of these affects the others.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp