Price of Swiss train tickets to rise in December

From 10 December 2023, average Swiss train prices are set to rise by an average of 4.3%, reported RTS.

© SBB CFF FFS

However, not everyone will feel the same level of pain. Those travelling on second class AG passes will be particularly hard hit, according to the Alliance Swiss Pass, an organisation that creates travel passes covering different Swiss transport networks.

The coming price rise is the first since 2016, said the Alliance on Tuesday.

First class ticket prices are expected to rise by 1.9%, while second class ones will jump 4.8%.

Annual AG tickets will rise by 5.1% (+5.7% for second class and a bit less for first class) and adult half price passes will rise CHF 5 to CHF 190.

However, half price passes for young people (16-25) and other tickets aimed at young travellers will probably see no price changes.

Money is tight across Switzerland’s transport network. Energy prices have risen, staff are demanding higher pay and the government is cutting funding – the federal government has cut the amount it is allocating to regional travel by 7.8% in 2024. On top of this Swiss VAT will rise by 0.4% next year to help fill the emerging hole in Switzerland’s pay-as-you-go state pension funding.

At this stage none of the price rises are definitive. The Alliance Swiss Pass proposal is yet to be accepted by all of the 250 operators involved in the fare association. Final fare hikes will be announced in June 2023.

At this stage we can only brace our pockets for inevitable pain.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





