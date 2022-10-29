Le News

No price rises for Swiss public transport in 2023

For the seventh consecutive year, the price of tickets on Swiss public transport will remain unchanged. It will also become easier to buy tickets for bicycles and canine companions, reported RTS.

© Hai Huy Ton That | Dreamstime.com

News of no price increases is likely to be welcomed given the relatively high price of Swiss public transport. A survey several years ago put the cost of travelling 100km on public transport in Switzerland at CHF 52, far above France (CHF 19.28), Austria (CHF 14.46), Germany (CHF 14.14) and Italy (CHF 13.46) – prices will have moved since then but then the Swiss franc has also strengthen significantly likely cancelling out any differences.

From 11 December 2022, it will become easier to buy add-on tickets for bikes and dogs. The annual dog pass will also be available on a monthly basis.

In addition, RailPlus passes will be phased out. These passes offer a 15% reduction on tickets. However, they have become less popular after the introduction of supersaver tickets offered in advance of travel on certain routes at certain times.

The only prices that will rise will be fares charged by some smaller operators running services aimed at tourists.

