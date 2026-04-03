Swiss public-transport fares to rise by 3.9% in December 2026

Ticket prices in Switzerland are set to increase again at the end of 2026, three years after the previous rise. Citing economic pressures and the need for investment, the strategic board of Alliance Swisspass has approved an average increase of 3.9%.

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The industry points to persistent inflation—up 1.3% between the end of 2023 and February 2026—as well as higher costs for equipment and staff. Energy prices, it adds, remain elevated. At the same time demand for public transport is growing, requiring further investment. Operators can no longer absorb these costs internally, despite efficiency gains.

The price changes will be uneven. Fares for children, young people and families will remain broadly stable. By contrast, the General Subscription—a nationwide travel pass—will rise more than single tickets, pushing its price above CHF 4,000. The half-fare card will increase by CHF 5. Discounts on half-fare PLUS credit bundles will be unchanged. Prices for bicycle and dog tickets will also be adjusted. Full details will be published in spring 2026.

The new fares will take effect with the timetable change in December 2026. Regional tariff networks will set their own adjustments.

The price watchdog has yet to weigh in. Regional fare authorities decide their own increases, but Alliance Swisspass expects to make a formal announcement in June, after a 30-day review period.

Stefan Meierhans, the price supervisor, has not yet seen the industry’s detailed plans but says he will examine them when they are available.

Critics are unconvinced. The Association for Transport and Environment warns that higher fares risk undermining recent gains in passenger numbers.

Industry leaders insist the increases are unavoidable. Price rises are sensitive for customers, which is why this decision was weighed carefully, says Marco Lüthi, who chairs the strategic board. But they are needed, he argues, to safeguard service levels, quality and long-term investment.

Operators also complain of limited government support. Policy decisions have widened funding gaps, including the planned abolition of reimbursements on mineral-oil taxes from 2027 and tighter federal funding for regional passenger transport in 2027 and 2028.

However, rail infrastructure is expensive and already heavily subsidised. In 2025 Swiss Federal Railways (CFF/SBB) received CHF 4.2bn in public funds—about 37% of its operating revenue (see p.22 of the annual report). That is roughly CHF 470 per resident. Ticket sales covered just 63% of the total.

Even so, the sector plans to keep investing in rolling stock, infrastructure and service quality. Passengers are already benefiting from more frequent services and new offerings, such as expanded night networks at weekends and a major increase in services in north-west Switzerland at the end of 2025. These improvements, the industry argues, come at a cost.

More on this:

Alliance Swisspass press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

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