Swiss car insurance: premiums set to rise again in 2026

Swiss motorists face another increase in car-insurance premiums next year. A survey by Comparis of 13 major insurers indicates that most intend to raise rates in 2026, citing higher repair costs, more expensive spare parts and a rise in weather-related damage.

Photo by Mike Bird on Pexels.com

Several insurers—including Generali, Zurich Switzerland, Allianz, PostFinance, TCS and Bâloise—report an inflation in claims costs. Repairs have become markedly pricier as labour charges and component prices rise. Generali says it will need to adjust premiums next year to cover higher costs; Zurich also expects to raise tariffs.

Insurers are mostly reluctant to say by how much premiums will go up. TCS and Bâloise note that claims costs have climbed sharply in recent years, driven by dearer repairs, pricier spare parts and more frequent natural-hazard events. Both consider higher premiums unavoidable, but decline to specify timing or scale. Simpego does not plan a general increase, but reviews premiums individually at each renewal.

Other providers—Helvetia, Smile, Mobiliar, Allianz and AXA—offered only vague responses or cited competition and cartel-law constraints as reasons for withholding information.

A separate Comparis analysis of more than 300,000 claims confirms why insurers are bracing for higher costs: newer vehicles are significantly more expensive to fix. Modern components such as LED headlights and driver-assistance systems embedded in windscreens cost more to replace and require specialist tools, calibration and longer workshop time.

