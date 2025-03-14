Le News

Swiss car insurance premiums going up in 2025

Many Swiss car insurance providers plan to substantially raise premiums this year, according to research by RTS. Some customers are already reporting hikes of around 20%.

According to RTS, most insurers, including AXA, Generali, Helvetia, Postfinance, Zurich and Smile Insurance, are planning to increase their premiums.

Some insurance companies justify the premium increases as necessary to cover rising repair costs. Cars have become more high tech and this is pushing up the cost of repair. Cars are covered in cameras and sensors that are costly to replace.

Other insurers blame inflation. Smile Insurance said it was increasing premiums due to a 16% increase in the cost of spare parts.

Zurich Insurance said its rates had been increased due to the higher cost of spare parts, materials, and the hourly rates of repair workshops.

However, none of the insurers approached by RTS were willing to disclose average premium increases in 2025.

If premiums are increased, policyholders have a right to terminate the insurance contract early. One exception is if the premium is increased after a claim. It is important to act quickly and to follow the termination instructions set out in the policy.

