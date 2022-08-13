Swiss health premiums set for sharp rise in 2023

Swiss health insurance premiums are set to rise sharply in 2023, according to a new study. Price rises could reach close to 10% in some cantons.

On average premiums across the country are expected to jump at least 5.4%, according to a study published by Accenture, reported RTS.

One of the reasons behind the rises is pressure from the government to refund financial reserves. Reserves are typically used to cover unexpectedly costly years. However, refunds and pressure to reduce the reserves held by health insurance companies over the last two years mean reserves are low and shortfalls must now be covered by higher premiums.

The additional costs of coping with the Covid-19 pandemic are another reason for funding shortfalls.

The sharpest rises are expected in Ticino (+9.2%), Graubunden (+8.1%) and Neuchâtel (+7.8%). The lowest increases are predicted in Glarus (+1%), Jura (+1.4%) and Nidwalden (+2.6%). Geneva (+6.7%), Vaud (+6.6%), Basel-City (+6.3%), Zurich (+6.2%), Bern (4.8%), Valais (+4.6%) and Fribourg (3.3%) are in the middle.

