Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss health premiums set for sharp rise in 2023

Swiss health premiums set for sharp rise in 2023

By Leave a Comment

Swiss health insurance premiums are set to rise sharply in 2023, according to a new study. Price rises could reach close to 10% in some cantons.

© Francisco Javier Zea Lara | Dreamstime.com

On average premiums across the country are expected to jump at least 5.4%, according to a study published by Accenture, reported RTS.

One of the reasons behind the rises is pressure from the government to refund financial reserves. Reserves are typically used to cover unexpectedly costly years. However, refunds and pressure to reduce the reserves held by health insurance companies over the last two years mean reserves are low and shortfalls must now be covered by higher premiums.

The additional costs of coping with the Covid-19 pandemic are another reason for funding shortfalls.

The sharpest rises are expected in Ticino (+9.2%), Graubunden (+8.1%) and Neuchâtel (+7.8%). The lowest increases are predicted in Glarus (+1%), Jura (+1.4%) and Nidwalden (+2.6%). Geneva (+6.7%), Vaud (+6.6%), Basel-City (+6.3%), Zurich (+6.2%), Bern (4.8%), Valais (+4.6%) and Fribourg (3.3%) are in the middle.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp