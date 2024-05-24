Health insurance expected to rise in 2025

This week, the price comparison website Comparis published an article containing estimates of health insurance premium rises next year. It expects premiums to rise by an average of 6% in 2025.

Swiss © Rochu2008 | Dreamstime.com

Despite average premiums rising 8.7% in 2024, some insurance companies will have thin reserves by the the end of the year, forcing them to hike premiums in 2025, said the company.

Higher health care costs are behind the pressure to raise premiums, it said. Costs are likely to be 3.6% higher by the end of 2024, with a further rise of 3.2% expected in 2025. Why are costs rising? Mainly because the range of treatments continues to expand.

The 6% forecast rise in premiums for 2025 is an average. Some cantons could see premiums rise as high as 10%, said the price comparison company.

The report comes two weeks ahead of two votes on changing the costs of Swiss healthcare. One aims to set a cap on costs. The other aims to subsidise insurance premiums for a portion of the population without limiting costs.

The forecasts come from work done by Comparis and the Swiss Federal Institute of Economic Research.

