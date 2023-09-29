Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise most since 2010

Health insurance premiums will rise by 8.7% on average in 2024, announced the authorities this week. This is the sharpest rise since 2010 when they rose by 8.6%. The average monthly premium across Switzerland in 2024 will be CHF 359.50.

© Alexlmx | Dreamstime.com

Health Minister Alain Berset and Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) director Anne Lévy announced the sharp rise at a media conference in Bern.

The rise in costs will be between 6.5% and 10.5% depending on the canton. Healthcare is managed at a cantonal level, so costs vary significantly based on how well the system is managed, the general health of a canton’s population and a number of other factors. Urban regions tend to have higher spending and costs and French-speaking cantons generally spend more on health than German-speaking ones.

In percentage terms, premiums will rise the least in the cantons of Basel-City (+6.5%) and Appenzell-Innerrhoden (+6.5%). At the other end are the cantons of Ticino (+10.5%), Zug (+10.2%) and Appenzell Ausserrhoden (+10.1%), with increases above 10%. Premium price rises in Geneva (9.1%), Vaud (9.9%), Bern (8.3%) and Zurich (8.3%) are all towards the higher end.

The range of average cantonal premiums in 2024 is significant. Geneva leads the way with an average of CHF 454.40 per month, while Appenzell-Innerrhoden (246.10), with an average monthly premium 46% lower than in Geneva, offers the best value for money.

At a press conference, Switzerland’s health minister said that the Swiss healthcare system is good, but comes at a price. Savings have already been made in the healthcare system and will continue to be made. However, there is resistance to the efforts to cut costs, such as price setting for medicines. In addition, Switzerland’s population is aging and the range of treatments is rising, two financial head winds driving up costs.

Costs have increased more than expected since 2021 and especially over the course of 2023, said the minister. More doctors’ visits and outpatient hospital services as well as more and more expensive medications caused the cost increase, Berset said.

To find out how much your health insurance will cost in 2024 a calculator is provided by FOPH. This allows you to compare the cost of your current insurance with others. It is possible to change insurers up until 30 November.

FOPH website (in French)

