Women much more likely to take obesity medication in Switzerland

Weight-loss injections are taking off in Switzerland. But despite obesity being more prevalent among men, it is women who are far more likely to be prescribed them.

A newly published report from the Swiss Health Observatory (Obsan), part of the national healthcare atlas, reveals that demand for drugs such as Wegovy—produced by Danish firm Novo Nordisk—has surged since partial reimbursement by health insurers began in spring 2024. By year-end, roughly 40,000 patients had had the drug covered by their insurance, costing around CHF 43 million in the first ten months alone. The health insurance association PrioSwiss warns annual costs could eventually balloon to CHF 300 million.

The Obsan data are based on medical invoices submitted for reimbursement, and include only anti-obesity drugs officially approved and covered under Switzerland’s healthcare system. While these figures give a partial view, one detail stands out: a stark gender imbalance. Although 52% of men in Switzerland are overweight or obese—compared with 34% of women—it is women who make far greater use of GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy. Among women, the consumption of these drugs reached 6.9 daily doses per 1,000 in 2024, compared to 2.8 daily doses per 1,000 for men—women are injecting weight loss drugs at nearly 2.5 times the rate of men.

The discrepancy is also evident in clinical practice. Philipp Gerber, head of the Obesity Centre at the University Hospital of Zurich, notes that far more women than men seek help at specialised clinics. Women are more likely to be concerned about appearance, according to the specialist.

Age also plays a role. The data show that patients between 41 and 60 are the most frequent users of these medications.

This gendered pattern may also help explain broader healthcare spending trends. According to the Federal Statistical Office, women accounted for 56% of Switzerland’s total health expenditure in 2020, compared with 44% for men. Some of that is due to maternity care and longer life expectancy. But part of it, increasingly, may reflect a greater willingness to seek medical treatment—especially when physical appearance is a factor.

