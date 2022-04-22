Geneva hospital opens centre to tackle obesity in Switzerland

Next week, Geneva’s HUG hospital will open a centre focused on adult and child obesity, reported RTS.

According to the hospital, people with obesity suffer from a diverse range of illnesses and the new centre aims to bring together treatments for the panopoly of illnesses related to the condition.

While obesity is problem that is physically visible, that is only the tip of the iceberg, said professeur Zoltan Pataky, co-director of the new centre. We must treat the patient globally and try to understand the underlying reasons for the excess weight rather than just focus on their weight.

According to Pataky we need to change the approach. The centre will offer an integrated programme that brings together a range of specialists in surgery, diet and even art therapy. In addition, the centre aims to train health professionals in the domain and promote research on how to prevent and treat obesity.

Over the last 30 years the number of people with obesity in Switzerland has doubled. In addition to those with obesity, there are now as many who are overweight. According to HUG, obesity is one of the great public health challenges of the 21st century.

In 2017, 39% of men in Switzerland were overweight or obese (12%). Among women the same rates were 33% and 10%. Among men aged 65 and 74, Switzerland’s worst affected group, 66% were either overweight (48%) or obese (18%).

