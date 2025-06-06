Switzerland to ban single-use e-cigarettes

On 4 June 2025, Switzerland’s upper house voted to ban the sale of disposable e-cigarettes, known as vapes, marking a rare show of regulatory boldness in a country with weak laws against smoking.

By 19 votes to 11, the Council of States approved a motion introduced by Green Party MP Christophe Clivaz that was already endorsed by parliament, reported RTS.

Vapes, which entered the Swiss market in 2020, have proved particularly popular with teenagers and pre-teens, thanks to their colourful packaging and sweet, fruity flavours. Consumption is rising, raising alarm among health officials and lawmakers.

Critics point out that many of these products contain high, unregulated doses of nicotine—sometimes exceeding the legal Swiss limit of 20mg/ml. A single device can deliver the equivalent of several hundred puffs, roughly matching the nicotine content of more than a pack of traditional cigarettes. Moreover, the nicotine is often delivered in salt form, which, while not more toxic than regular nicotine, is more readily absorbed and therefore more addictive.

Speaking for the parliamentary health commission, Flavia Wasserfallen warned that the combination of low cost, appealing flavours and sleek design makes these products especially alluring to the young—and dangerously habit-forming. She also highlighted their environmental cost: most are single-use and often improperly discarded.

The Federal Council had initially opposed the motion, arguing that an outright ban could create technical barriers to trade and that Switzerland should not act in isolation. Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider acknowledged these concerns but ultimately backed the proposal, citing growing momentum across Europe. Countries such as France and the United Kingdom, along with Swiss cantons like Valais and Jura, have already moved to restrict or prohibit the sale of vapes.

The minister admitted that softer alternatives—such as curbing flavours or raising taxes—would likely fall short of the intended impact. The Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) and roughly half of the centre-right Free Democrats (PLR/FDP) opposed the measure, but the motion passed regardless, marking a significant step in Swiss tobacco regulation.

The industry is unlikely to take the ban lying down. The next likely evolutionary step will cheap reusable vapes. These will be similar in price to the single-use ones. The Chinese brand Lost Mary already has products that fit the bill. Bans tend to lead to whack-a-mole tail chasing. And this looks like such a case.

