1 in 8 young people in French-speaking Switzerland has an e-cigarette habit

In French-speaking Switzerland 1 in 8 young people aged 14-25 is a frequent e-cigarette smoker, reported RTS. The study by Unisanté shows that two thirds would like to stop the highly addictive habit.

The e-cigarette of choice for most children and young people is the disposable kind shown above. They are relatively cheap, small, easy to use and often produced in flavours that appeal to children.

According to Unisanté, of the 1362 young people they surveyed, 59% said they had consumed e-cigarettes at least once, while 12% (1 in 8) said the used them frequently, defined as more than 10 days over the last month. Most consume them when out at night (59%) or at home (40%). Most users liked them because of the flavours (63%), lack of tobacco smell (40%) and ease of use (30%).

Parents don’t seem to always act as deterrent. 49.4% said their parents knew that they smoked vapes.

In addition, advertising seems to be effective. Half of those surveyed said they had seen advertising for the products, mainly on social media and particularly those aged 14-17.

And while two thirds are aware of the health risks and high risk of addiction, they continue to puff, with two thirds saying they would like to stop.

E-cigarette use is becoming similar to regular cigarettes. In Switzerland, 19% of those aged 15-24 smoked daily in 2017.

Something that was sold as an alternative to tobacco has increased the number of people with a substance addition.

