Planning a trip to the UK? Don’t forget a visa

From 2 April 2025, travelling to the United Kingdom will require a visa. EU and EFTA nationals, including Swiss passport holders, can now (from 5 March 2025) apply online for an U.K. Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

Uk Airport Arrival © Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com

The ETA costs £10 and lasts for 2 years from the date of issue. Currently, only citizens of EU and EFTA nations can apply.

The ETA can be obtained online or via a phone app – iPhone and Google apps. The UK government recommends using a phone app. A valid passport, an email address and a means of electronic payment are required to apply. Visa processing can take up to 3 days.

An ETA allows the holder to go to the UK for up to 6 months for tourism, visiting family and friends, business or short-term study, however, it does not guarantee entry to the UK. The holder is still required to clear U.K. immigration in the same way as before.

U.K. and Irish citizens do not need an ETA. Those with a U.K. entry of residence visa do not require them either. You also do not need one if you are passing through a U.K. airport in transit if there is no need to clear border control, although this transit exception is under review and may be removed. The US infamously finger prints and requires foreign passengers to have an ESTA, its version of the ETA, even if they are in transit. It seems the U.K. is leaving a similar option open.

The U.K. government said that the introduction of ETAs is in line with the approach many other countries have taken to border security, including the US and Australia, and helps prevent the arrival of those who present a threat to the UK. It also said that it plans to increase the cost to £16 in the future to reduce the reliance on taxpayer funding of the migration and borders system.

UK government website (in English)

