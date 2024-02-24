Le News

Swiss immigration up sharply in 2023

In 2023, 98,851 more people moved to Switzerland than left, according to data from Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration (SEM). The net number of arrivals in Switzerland in 2023, exceeded the number in 2022 by 21.5%.

A total of 181,553 people immigrated to Switzerland, of which 71.9% came from an EU or EFTA member state. Immigration from the EU and EFTA nations rose by 14.1% to 130,483 people, compared to a rise of 6.3% in the number arriving from nations beyond the EU and EFTA. The vast majority (70.7%) of these new arrivals from the EU/EFTA came for work.

At the same time, turnover was high. 44% of those entering Switzerland in 2009 had left by 2023.

More on this:
SEM data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

