Swiss upper house rejects plan to extend family reunification rules

Currently, under the agreement Switzerland has with the EU (EU/EFTA), those with a legal right to reside in Switzerland can bring their parents to Switzerland if their parents are EU/EFTA citizens. If they are from another nation they cannot. A proposal to extend this right to include the non-EU/EFTA parents of Swiss citizens was rejected by the Council of States this week, reported RTS.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva on Pexels.com

The proposal to allow Swiss citizens to bring their non-EU/EFTA parents to Switzerland, which specified that accommodation and support of the arriving parents be guaranteed by the Swiss citizen applying, was rejected by 27 versus 14 votes by the Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house.

Reasons given by those voting against the plan included uncertainty around the number of people that would arrive if the rules were changed, and a lack of clarity around the cost of the extra burden on heath care and social services. Those arriving would be older and may draw more from health and social services than they contribute, said one politician. Parties raising these concerns included the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) and the Centre Party.

The proposal was put forward by the Socialist Party, which argued the current policy is discriminatory. EU/EFTA citizens with non-EU/EFTA parents are not excluded from applying for family reunification for their parents. Beat Jans, Switzerland’s minister of justice, supported the proposal arguing that it would bring the rights of Swiss citizens into line with those of EU/EFTA citizens.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

