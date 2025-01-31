Poll – 9 February 2025 environment vote set for rejection

The latest poll run by broadcaster SRG shows waning support for a referendum on the environment organised by the youth league of Switzerland’s Green Party. The initiative calls for Switzerland to add a clause to its constitution that would require Switzerland to operate within sustainable planetary boundaries within 10 years.

The recent poll, which was run between 15 and 23 January 2025, shows 61% rejecting the initiative. Only 30% said they were voting for it with a further 7% inclined to vote for it. Among the 61% against it, 53% were definitely voting no with a further 8% tending towards a no.

Support for referenda in Switzerland tends to fade as voting approaches. As voters look at the detail they tend to find things they don’t like. This vote seems to follow this general pattern. Between a poll run before Christmas and this recent one opposition to the proposal has shifted from 49% to 61%.

While Green Party (97%) and Socialist Party (82%) supporters maintain strong support for the initiative, supporters of parties more focused on the economy have lost enthusiasm for it. Only a slim majority (56%) of supporters of the Green Liberal Party, a party with a focus on the environment and the economy, now support it. Among supporters of the Centre Party (22%), PLR/FDP (6%), UDC/SVP (7%) and the unaffiliated (32%) support has slumped.

Support also fades as income rises. 52% of those earning less than CHF 3,000 a month support it, while only 31% of those earning over CHF 11,000 do. Support declines in a linear fashion between these two earnings bands. Those with higher incomes probably feel they have further to fall if the economy is impacted. Many earning less than CHF 3,000 are likely to be receiving fixed state pensions or government support, income streams not directly linked to the economy.

Overall, there seems to be solid support for environmental actions, however, the economic impact of them also needs to acceptable.

A surprise is always possible on 9 February 2025. But based on past data the odds now appear very narrow.

