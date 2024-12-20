Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss environmental vote next February likely to fail

Swiss environmental vote next February likely to fail

By Leave a Comment

A poll published on 20 December 2024 suggests next February’s referendum on the environment is likely to fail, reported RTS.

smoke coming out of factory pipes
Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

The initiative is vague, however, it aims to reduce economic activity and consumption to a level that allows the environment to regenerate back to its natural level. The natural resources used and the pollution emitted by economic activity should not exceed the capacity of nature to regenerate. The plan does not set out concrete measures on how to achieve this, but requires it to be achieved within 10 years.

A survey run by gfs.bern shows that 49% support the initiative. However, early stage polls yielding less than a majority rarely pass, according to polling experts. The general trend is for those less invested in the plan to ‘wake up’ and decide whether they are in favour of it or not. And those less invested in it tend to be more likely to reject it. Essentially, those in the undecided camp are more likely to reject than accept the initiative as the vote approaches.

The poll shows the traditional political divides on such plans. The Green (98%), Liberal Green (63%) and Socialist (85%) parties favour it, while all of the other parties – UDC/SVP (81% against), PLR/FDP ( 77% against) and Centre (60% against) – show majorities against it. women (56%) are more in favour of it than men (37%), and French- (55%) and Italian-speakers (52%) more in favour of it than German-speakers (48%).

The vote is set for 9 February 2025.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp