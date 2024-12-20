Swiss environmental vote next February likely to fail

A poll published on 20 December 2024 suggests next February’s referendum on the environment is likely to fail, reported RTS.

The initiative is vague, however, it aims to reduce economic activity and consumption to a level that allows the environment to regenerate back to its natural level. The natural resources used and the pollution emitted by economic activity should not exceed the capacity of nature to regenerate. The plan does not set out concrete measures on how to achieve this, but requires it to be achieved within 10 years.

A survey run by gfs.bern shows that 49% support the initiative. However, early stage polls yielding less than a majority rarely pass, according to polling experts. The general trend is for those less invested in the plan to ‘wake up’ and decide whether they are in favour of it or not. And those less invested in it tend to be more likely to reject it. Essentially, those in the undecided camp are more likely to reject than accept the initiative as the vote approaches.

The poll shows the traditional political divides on such plans. The Green (98%), Liberal Green (63%) and Socialist (85%) parties favour it, while all of the other parties – UDC/SVP (81% against), PLR/FDP ( 77% against) and Centre (60% against) – show majorities against it. women (56%) are more in favour of it than men (37%), and French- (55%) and Italian-speakers (52%) more in favour of it than German-speakers (48%).

The vote is set for 9 February 2025.

