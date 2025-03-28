Filling up in Switzerland: where to find the cheapest fuel

Recently published data from the TCS Gasoline Price Radar, presented by SRF, highlights the significant variation in petrol and diesel prices across Switzerland. Prices tend to be highest around Geneva, Lausanne, and Zurich, while they are notably lower along much of Switzerland’s northern border and other frontier regions. This disparity is largely driven by cheaper fuel in neighbouring countries, which forces prices down in Swiss border areas through competition.

Photo by Engin Akyurt on Pexels.com

Switzerland’s most expensive petrol is found in the canton of Uri, a small, landlocked region in central Switzerland, far from any international border. The reason for Uri’s high fuel costs remains unclear, but limited competition is often a key factor. The canton has just 19 gas stations, which may not be enough to foster competitive pricing. Additionally, refined fuel enters Switzerland via a pipeline through Geneva, boats via the Rhine, or is produced in a refinery in Neuchâtel—all located far from Uri, potentially increasing transport costs.

The canton of Zug stands out as a region with low price variation, suggesting limited competition. The price difference between the cheapest and most expensive litre of fuel in Zug is just 5 cents, compared to a national average range of 30 cents. This could indicate tacit collusion, where fuel retailers do not formally conspire but also do not undercut each other’s prices.

In general, large fuel brands tend to charge the highest prices. Shell had the highest average price in 2024, followed by BP, Socar, Tamoil, and Eni. Avia, Agrola, Coop, and Migrol offered mid-range prices, while Ruedi Rüssel, Miniprix, Etzelpark, and Ecostop were the cheapest.

The TCS Price Radar is not without limitations. It relies on crowdsourced data, meaning prices are not always up to date and subject to frequent fluctuations.

One aspect of fuel pricing that is entirely predictable is government fuel taxation. Taxes amount to 77 cents per litre of petrol and 80 cents per litre of diesel, plus an 8.1% VAT surcharge. Fuel taxes are projected to generate CHF 4.2 billion in 2025.

One reason why international fuel prices are lower is differences in fuel taxes. In Germany (65.5 cents per litre of unleaded), Italy (72.8), France (68.3) and Austria (48.2) they are lower – these figures are in Euros. The Swiss rate per litre in Euros is around 80 cents per litre – EU fuel tax rates.

To find the cheapest fuel in your area, click here to view an interactive map created by SRF or consult the TCS price radar map.

More on this:

SFR article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

