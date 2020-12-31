Swiss petrol and diesel tax to rise on 1 January 2021

On 1 January 2021, Swiss pump prices are set to rise by 3.7 cents per litre.

© Frischschoggi | Dreamstime.com

From 1 January 2021, the total taxes on a litre of petrol and diesel in Switzerland will be 77 and 80 cents respectively. At a price of CHF 1.50 litre, taxes will make up over half the price of a litre of fuel in Switzerland.

The 3.7 cent tax hike, which is set to run until 2028, was adopted by the Federal Council on 1 July 2020. The increase aims to allow the government to extend lighter taxing of gas and biofuels until 2023 without losing any revenue.

In the future, the 3.7 cent increase could rise to 12 cents. In 2019, Switzerland’s parliament adopted the CO2 Act, which includes a 12 cent rise in tax on petrol and diesel. However, a referendum attacking the the CO2 Act has been organised. Organisers started collecting the 100,000 necessary signatures in October 2020.

Those living near national borders can often save by filling up in a neighbouring country. The largest discounts for Swiss residents are found in Austria, where petrol and diesel can be found for around 30% and 45% less. Savings of around 20% can also be made buying diesel in Germany. A more detailed comparison of fuel price differences done in November 2020 can be found here.

More on this:

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.