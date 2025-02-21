Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss government rejects initiative for faster citizenship

Swiss government rejects initiative for faster citizenship

By Leave a Comment

This week, Switzerland’s Federal Council announced it was against a popular initiative to make it easier to become Swiss. The team behind the initiative hopes to convince a majority of Swiss voters to allow foreign residents to apply for citizenship after 5 years of residence, regardless of the type or permit held.

parliament building in bern
Photo by Louis on Pexels.com

Currently, 10 years of residence with 3 years on a C-permit are required before an application for Swiss citizenship can be submitted. In addition, evidence of mastery of the local language, success in a local knowledge test, no criminal convictions, no delinquent debts in the register, and no recent recourse to social welfare are also required.

The organisers of the vote would like the residence requirement reduced to 5 years with no requirement for the applicant to have held a C-permit. They argue the current strict policy is anti-democratic because it makes it unreasonably difficult for the roughly quarter of the population without Swiss citizenship to gain the right to vote.

The Federal Council said it is against the initiative because it would interfere with the rules cantons and municipalities apply to naturalisation. Gaining Swiss citizenship requires approval at all three layers of government: federal, cantonal, municipal. Different cantons and municipalities have different requirements. Setting new rules at a federal level would cut against the independence of cantonal governments.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp