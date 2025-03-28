Referendum to curb political lobbying in Switzerland

For many, serving as a member of parliament or as a State Councillor in Switzerland is a part-time role. While this keeps politicians connected to everyday life, it also raises concerns about conflicts of interest. Those working in specific industries often participate in parliamentary debates as experts in their field—where they may also have vested interests.

© Andrii Shepeliev | Dreamstime.com

This week, a group in the canton of Luzern launched a signature collection campaign, the first step toward a popular vote or referendum, RTS reported. To trigger a referendum, 100,000 signatures must be gathered within 18 months, so the deadline is 25 September 2026 to initiate this vote.

Currently, elected officials are required to vote independently—without instruction from third parties—and to publicly declare their vested interests. The government typically assembles expert commissions to examine political issues, and individuals with vested interests are not barred from joining commissions related to their field.

The initiators of this referendum seek stricter regulations. They propose barring elected officials from debating topics where they have a personal vested interest. For instance, a farmer in parliament would be required to withdraw from discussions on farm subsidies.

Additionally, they are calling for a public registry of vested interests, which would also disclose any payments received by elected officials from these sources.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

