Medial association raises alarm about the number of foreign doctors in Switzerland

The number of medical professionals in Switzerland rose by 3.7% in 2024. However, the proportion of foreign doctors working in the country continues to increase, reaching 41.3% of all doctors in 2024. Relying so heavily on foreign medical professionals is risky, according to a representative of a medical association who spoke to SRF.

© Yulan | Dreamstime.com

In 2003, 17% of doctors in Switzerland were foreign. By 2024, 21 years later, this figure had more than doubled to over 41%, significantly exceeding the OECD average of 19%. Most of these professionals come from Germany (49%), Italy (10%), France (7%), and Austria (6%). These four neighbouring countries supply 72% of Switzerland’s foreign doctors, accounting for 30% of the total medical workforce.

One key reason for the high number of foreign doctors is Switzerland’s failure to train enough of its own. Yvonne Gilli, a spokesperson for the Swiss Medical Association, stated that too few doctors had been trained over the past two decades, and the consequences are now becoming evident.

This dependence poses a risk. If neighbouring countries begin offering better working conditions, Switzerland could face a shortage, Gilli warned. While Switzerland remains an attractive destination, other European nations are also experiencing shortages and are competing for the same pool of doctors. A decline in the number of German doctors moving to Switzerland has already been observed.

Furthermore, despite the overall increase in medical professionals, the number of primary care physicians remains relatively low. International studies suggest that an optimal ratio is one primary care doctor per 1,000 people. However, in Switzerland, the rate is only 0.8 per 1,000. General practitioners (GPs) are in particularly short supply, partly due to regulatory barriers in some cantons that make it difficult for foreign doctors to establish practices, the expert added.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

FMH report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

