Switzerland is running out of 200 drugs. Why?

Hundreds of medications have become difficult or impossible to obtain in Switzerland, according to SRF. What is causing these shortages?

In around 200 cases, drug shortages in Switzerland are critical and affect some commonly used products, including antibiotics, sedatives, vaccines and medicines for diabetics. A long list of medications subject to shortages can be found on the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) website. But why is this happening?

One challenge is the cost of Switzerland’s drug approval process. A lot must be spent on the process relative to the small size of the Swiss market. Some drug makers are and will decide to forgo the Swiss market for economic reasons, according to one drug expert. This problem is particularly acute for low cost drugs that have expired patents – once patent protection expires the price falls as generic drug makers enter the market.

Another problem is the cost of providing drug leaflets in three languages – Switzerland needs documentation in its three national languages to ensure the population, which is typically literate only in their local language, is informed.

Until the problem has been resolved a government task force continues to recommend rationing certain medications. Pascal Bonnabry, the chief pharmacist at Geneva’s HUG hospital, said he is concerned by the situation.

