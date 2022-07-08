Switzerland gets green light to restart oldest nuclear power plant

On 1 July 2022, the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (FNSI) gave a green light for the restart of Beznau 1, Switzerland’s oldest nuclear reactor.

The reactor, which entered operation in 1969, was shut down on 29 April 2022 for planned annual maintenance. During the work the fuel assembly was replaced, said FNSI. The work was done by more than 400 people including local and international nuclear experts.

Beznau 1, Switzerland first operation nuclear reactor, started operating in 1969. According to owner Axpo, the reactor produces around 3 billion kilowatt hours of electricity a year, which is enough to power 650,000 four-person households.

Adding back in 3 billion kilowatt hours of electricity a year to the Swiss grid will help with looming electricity shortages driven constrained supplies of the fossil fuels used to produce much of Switzerland’s electricity.

