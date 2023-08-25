Le News

Most popular names in Switzerland in 2022

According to figures published this week by Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office, Emma and Noah were the most popular names for newborns in Switzerland in 2022. In 2021, the leaders were Mia and Noah.

Noah has been the leading name for boys for three years in a row. Mia had a long run as the leading name choice for girls. For four years from 2019, Mia was the top pick. However in 2022, Mia was surpassed by Emma.

Newborn name favourites are not consistent across Switzerland’s linguistic regions. In French-speaking Switzerland, the favourites in 2022 were Noah and Alice, in German-speaking Switzerland they were Noah and Emilia and in the Italian-speaking region they were Leonardo and Sofia.

The most common names across the entire population remain Daniel for men and Maria for women.

