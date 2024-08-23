Le News

Most popular Swiss baby names in 2023

Every year, in August, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) publishes the most popular baby names from the year before. The most popular names in 2023 for newborns in Switzerland were Mia and Noah.

In 2023, Mia pushed Emma out of the top spot for baby girls. Among the boys, Noah maintained first place.

This is the seventh time Mia has topped the list, having previously come first in 2013, 2015, 2016 and every year from 2019 to 2021. Noah has also been one of the most popular names over the last decade, having topped the list in 2010, 2011, from 2013 to 2017, and in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, Mia was followed by Emma and Sofia, while Noah was followed by Liam and Matteo for boys.

