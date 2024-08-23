Most popular Swiss baby names in 2023

Every year, in August, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) publishes the most popular baby names from the year before. The most popular names in 2023 for newborns in Switzerland were Mia and Noah.

Photo by kelvin agustinus on Pexels.com

In 2023, Mia pushed Emma out of the top spot for baby girls. Among the boys, Noah maintained first place.

This is the seventh time Mia has topped the list, having previously come first in 2013, 2015, 2016 and every year from 2019 to 2021. Noah has also been one of the most popular names over the last decade, having topped the list in 2010, 2011, from 2013 to 2017, and in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, Mia was followed by Emma and Sofia, while Noah was followed by Liam and Matteo for boys.

More on this:

FSO press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

