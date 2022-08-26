Le News

No change in most popular Swiss names in 2021

In 2021, the most popular baby names in Switzerland were Mia for girls and Noah for boys.

new born baby wrapped with cloth
Photo by Isaac Hermar on Pexels.com

Mia is a long time favourite, scoring the top spot in 2019, 2020 and 2021. And Noah has had a good run in the top spot for boys. It came top in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, 2020 and 2021.

In 2021, 559 new born boys were named Noah and 467 girls were named Mia.

Across all of Switzerland the top three girls’ names were:

  1. Mia
  2. Emma
  3. Elena

The only change from 2020 is Elena eclipsing Mila as the third most popular girls’ name.

Across all of Switzerland the top three boys’ names were:

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Matteo

For boys there was no change among the top three names.

However, there were regional differences along linguistic lines. In German-speaking Switzerland the top 3 for girls and (boys) were:

  1. Mia (Noah)
  2. Emilia (Matteo)
  3. Emma (Luca)

In French-speaking Switzerland the top 3 for girls and (boys) were:

  1. Emma (Gabriel)
  2. Alice (Noah)
  3. Olivia (Liam)

In Italian-speaking Switzerland the top 3 names for girls and (boys) were:

  1. Sofia (Leonardo)
  2. Mia (Allessandro)
  3. Noemi (Liam)

In 2021, 89,400 babies were born in Switzerland, 4.1% more than in 2020 and 3.7% more than in 2019. The last time there were this many births in Switzerland was in 1972.

More on this:
Federal Statistical Office data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

