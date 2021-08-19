Most popular Swiss names in 2020

In 2020, the most popular baby names in Switzerland were Mia and Noah.

Mia is a long time favourite, scoring the top spot in 2019 and 2020. Noah has had a good run in the top spot for boys. It came top in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. In 2019, the top boys’ name was Liam.

In 2020, 507 new born boys were named Noah and 461 girls were named Mia.

Across all of Switzerland the top three girls’ names were:

Mia Emma Mila

Across all of Switzerland the top three boys’ names were:

Noah Liam Matteo

However, there were regional differences along linguistic lines. In German-speaking Switzerland the top 3 for girls and (boys) were:

Mia (Noah) Emilia (Leon) Lina (Matteo)

In French-speaking Switzerland the top 3 for girls and (boys) were:

Emma (Gabriel) Mia (Liam) Mila (Noah)

In Italian-speaking Switzerland the top 3 names for girls and (boys) were:

Sofia (Leonardo) Alice (Allessandro) Aurora (Enea)

85,914 babies were born in 2020 in Switzerland, 258 fewer than in 2019.

