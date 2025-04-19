Swiss officials not following EU use of burner phones for US travel

The European Commission is reportedly tightening internal security guidance for staff travelling to the United States, placing the country on a par with China, Iran, and other sensitive destinations in terms of data protection, reported SRF. The aim of the EU move is to guard against potential espionage, a reflection of growing mistrust between Washington and Europe. Switzerland, by contrast, is maintaining its current protocols.

According to the Financial Times, EU officials are increasingly using disposable burner phones—fresh devices without sensitive information—when visiting the US. Although the Commission denies issuing any such instructions in writing, multiple diplomats say new practices are quietly being implemented. The shift underscores a broader shift in trust and risk management in a world where rules-based trade is giving way to transactional diplomacy.

The concern is not merely theoretical. In the current climate of trade disputes and economic retaliation, gaining access to a negotiating party’s communications could yield a real strategic advantage. Any insights into negotiation red lines or bargaining positions could tilt the balance in high-stakes negotiations—especially with an unpredictable partner like Donald Trump.

Switzerland, however, seems to be taking a less confrontational approach. While it has ramped up diplomatic engagement in Washington following the imposition of tariffs on Swiss goods, its federal officials are not adopting burner phones or modifying travel protocols. The message seems clear: Switzerland has no interest in provoking Washington.

There are currently no substantive adjustments planned, the Federal Chancellery told SRF. Existing policies on encrypted communication remain in place: confidential messages must be deleted before travel, and devices must be PIN-protected.

