EU recognition of Swiss Covid certificate imminent

According to RTS, Brussels is close to giving the Swiss Covid certificate a green light for inclusion on the EU-wide digital Covid certificate platform. This means that Swiss residents will soon be able to present their Swiss-issued Covid certificate QR codes at ports of entry into EU nations.

© Valerio Rosati | Dreamstime.com

Swiss digital Covid certificates are expected to work in the EU by Friday 9 July 2021 or next Monday.

According to RTS, a commission, composed of members of EU member states, has already given a green light to Switzerland’s certificate. The only hurdle left is for the European Commission to approve the decision in writing.

Once validated, the certificate will be valid in 27 EU countries plus Iceland and Norway.

Once operational, the scannable QR codes presented on phones and in paper format will allow streamlined entry at national borders. Once the QR code is scanned, the system will automatically flag someone as green or red, a process that is far easier than manually processing information presented in paper printout, the only option available currently.

Scanning the QR code will provide access to information on the type of vaccine received, the number of doses, and the dates they were administered. In the case of tests, information on the date of the test and the result will automatically be displayed.

More on this:

