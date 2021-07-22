Le News

Antigen test option may be removed from Swiss Covid certificate

Experts from the Swiss National Covid-19 Science Task Force are concerned by the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Switzerland and are looking for ways to improve the reliability of the Swiss Covid certificate. One option would be to remove the negative test option, reported Le Matin.

© Vtt Studio | Dreamstime.com

In Switzerland, there are three ways to get a Covid certificate: get two free shots of vaccine, provide proof of past infection, or get a PCR or rapid antigen test and hope the result is negative.

According to the Swiss National Covid-19 Science Task Force, rapid antigen tests are not always reliable and have a tendency to produce false negative test results. Removing the test option from the Swiss Covid certificate or restricting testing to PCR tests, which are more reliable, would be a way to improve the reliability the certificates. Such a move would turn the Swiss Covid certificate into a kind of immunity certificate reserved for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the disease.

To slow the spread of Covid-19, extending the use of Covid certificates for entry into bars and restaurants is another possibility and something that the Federal Council may consider, according to Patrick Mathys, a disease expert at the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

On 22 July 2021, 861 new cases were recorded in Switzerland, up 48% from the 582 cases reported on the same day last week.

More on this:
Le Matin article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

