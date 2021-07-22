Antigen test option may be removed from Swiss Covid certificate

Experts from the Swiss National Covid-19 Science Task Force are concerned by the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Switzerland and are looking for ways to improve the reliability of the Swiss Covid certificate. One option would be to remove the negative test option, reported Le Matin.
In Switzerland, there are three ways to get a Covid certificate: get two free shots of vaccine, provide proof of past infection, or get a PCR or rapid antigen test and hope the result is negative.
According to the Swiss National Covid-19 Science Task Force, rapid antigen tests are not always reliable and have a tendency to produce false negative test results. Removing the test option from the Swiss Covid certificate or restricting testing to PCR tests, which are more reliable, would be a way to improve the reliability the certificates. Such a move would turn the Swiss Covid certificate into a kind of immunity certificate reserved for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the disease.
To slow the spread of Covid-19, extending the use of Covid certificates for entry into bars and restaurants is another possibility and something that the Federal Council may consider, according to Patrick Mathys, a disease expert at the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).
On 22 July 2021, 861 new cases were recorded in Switzerland, up 48% from the 582 cases reported on the same day last week.
