EU now accepts Swiss Covid certificates

The European Commission has given the Swiss Covid certificate a green light for inclusion on the EU-wide digital Covid certificate platform. This means that holders of Swiss Covid certificates are able to present their Swiss-issued Covid certificate QR codes at ports of entry into EU nations under the same conditions as holders of certificates from EU nations.

© maramade | Dreamstime.com

The Swiss Covid certificates are valid in 27 EU countries plus Iceland and Norway from Friday 9 July 2021.

The scannable QR codes presented in digital or paper format will allow streamlined entry at national borders. Once the QR code is scanned, the system will automatically flag someone as green or red, a process that is far easier than manually processing information presented in paper printout, the only option previously currently.

Scanning the QR code will provide access to information on the type of vaccine received, the number of doses, and the dates they were administered. In the case of tests and prior infection, information on the date of the test and the result will automatically be displayed.

However, piecemeal rules on entry remain. Some countries continue to require quarantine and extra testing and the rules continue to change. In addition some countries extra form filling in advance of travel. The website Re-open EU provides useful country by country information on the requirements.

