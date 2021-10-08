Only a third of Swiss restaurants properly scan Covid certificates

A team working for the magazine Bon à savoir visited 70 cafés and restaurants in French-speaking Switzerland to see how many checked for Covid Certificates, reported RTS.

Checking a Covid certificate requires checking the certificate to see if it shows valid vaccination or test details and then ensuring the certificate presented belongs to the person presenting it by comparing the personal details on it to a valid form of ID belonging to the presenter.

During the undercover test only 33% of the establishments visited completed these two tasks correctly. 51% scanned and checked Covid certificates without checking IDs and 16% checked nothing.

The checks were done between 21 and 23 September 2021, six days after extending the Covid certificate requirement to cafés and restaurants.

The Federal Office of Public Health responded negatively to the results after seeing the report, reminding the cantons of their responsibility to implement the law.

Gastrosuisse, an association representing the interests of the restaurant industry, said that its members were not trained to make such checks and that the certificate checks could not be compared to drinking age checks either in terms frequency and effort.

