Do not eat this flour, recommends Swiss food safety authority

On 29 March 2023, Switzerland’s government warned against eating several batches of Bauckhof Teff flour because of high levels of Tropane alkaloids.

Tropane alkaloids are naturally occurring plant toxins that come from the seeds of other plants found growing among cereal crops. The contamination occurs during harvesting.

These substances can trigger acute symptoms such as drowsiness, headaches or nausea. People who have consumed this flour are asked to consult a doctor if the symptoms mentioned occur, said the government.

The high levels tropane alkaloids were discovered during testing by the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO). Several batches were affected. Bauck GmbH immediately removed the affected batches from sale and started a recall.

The affected product is Teff flour, Bauckhof in a 400g bag. Specifically batches 230767, 229489, 231663, 232722 and 232201 with best before dates 01/09/2024, 11/22/2023, 02/13/2024, 03/24/2024 and 03/06/2024.

The product is mainly sold in smaller health food shops.

More on this:

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





