Coop and Migros: customers required to queue

By 2 Comments

Coop and Migros, Switzerland’s two largest supermarkets have decided to limit the number of people entering their stores, creating queues outside, according to RTS.

Coop and Migros: customers required to queue outside

To reduce the spread of Covid-19, shopper density has been reduced to one person per 10 m2, which drastically reduces the number of people allowed inside simultaneously.

In addition, shopping in the two chains has been restricted to the food section. Other areas have been closed.

On top of the hassle of needing to queue, some stores are running out of some items. Frozen and tinned foods, flour, sugar, cleaning products and toilet paper are in high demand a representative from Migros told RTS.

Switzerland’s government says there is no reason to panic buy. The country has sufficient reserves of food and essential items to cover any shortfall for a period of 3 months – list of items in reserve. For example, the government has 160,000 tonnes of wheat in storage.

In addition, food supply chains are unlikely to be significantly affected by the viral outbreak. Disruption is more likely to result from unnecessary panic buying.

Comments

  2. This is a really badly written article that creates even more panic.
    Why isn’t the last sentence
    ‘food supply chains are unlikely to be significantly affected by the viral outbreak’ the first sentence rather than the sensationalist title you chose? You have a duty to be driving customer behaviors, not encouraging them

N
