Coop Karma and Migros Farmer products recalled – do not eat these

The two products sold in Coop in the photograph below have been recalled. The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) warns that they contain high levels of ethylene oxide and should not be consumed.

FSVO recommends these products not be consumed and said that health risks from eating them cannot be excluded – warning information.

One of these products was also sold under a different label at Manor – see photograph below – warning information.

In addition, the cereal below sold by Migros also has high levels of ethylene oxide – warning information.

In addition the TRS sesame product here should not be consumed. All of these products contain high levels of ethylene oxide and should not be consumed.

