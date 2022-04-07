Kinder chocolates pulled from Swiss shelves over salmonella concern

The chocolate maker Ferrero has asked for its Kinder chocolates to be pulled from Swiss retail shelves over concerns they may contain the bacteria salmonella.

Kinder Surprise © Moruzx | Dreamstime.com

Salmonella bacteria, which is typically associated with food contaminated by animal faeces, or by human faeces, such as by a food-service worker at a restaurant, can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Sometimes there are no symptoms and most people recover within a few days, although some can experience complications. Raw chicken is a food sometimes contaminated with salmonella from contact with faeces during the slaughtering process.

Ferrero described the recall of its products as preventative and has advised those who have bought these products not to eat them and to contact the company to arrange a refund. The products involved include mini Kinder eggs, Kinder Surprise eggs and Schokobons.

Around 100 cases of Salmonella poisoning across Europe are likely to be connected with the Kinder products, which were produced in a factory in Arlon in Belgium. Most of those poisoned are children. No cases of poisoning have been reported in Switzerland and the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) said that none of the products it had tested revealed salmonella contamination.

After the announcement by Ferrero, Swiss retailers Landi, Topshop, Volg and Prima removed the products from their shelves, reported RTS. Migros, Coop and Aldi removed the products before the announcement.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





