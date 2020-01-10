Watch out for norovirus-containing shellfish

Switzerland’s Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) has published a warning not to eat certain norovirus infected shellfish sold in Switzerland.

The products listed below have now been removed from shop shelves according to the FSVO, however some people will have bought them before they were withdrawn.

The norovirus causes diarrhoea and vomiting. The first symptoms typically appear 12 to 48 hours after infection and can come suddenly. Other symptoms include headaches and abdominal and muscular pain.

For otherwise healthy people the infection is benign and the worst of symptoms usually pass after 2 to 3 days. It is important to ensure you stay sufficiently hydrated.

Those at risk of complications include some young and old people and those with depressed immune symptoms. These people should seek medical advice.

The bug is highly infectious. It can be spread through the mouth, skin and via contact with contaminated objects.

Cooking these items is not guaranteed to kill the virus.

The products concerned are:

Migros Geneva

– Moules (mussels) bouchot AOP 700 g fix , n° d’article 251422720000

– Moules (mussels) bouchot AOP 1,4 kg fix , n° d’article 251422730000

Aligro Matran, Geneva, Sion, Chavannes, Schlieren

– Coque (cockles) Commune FR

– Palourde (clams) Japonaise M

– Palourde (clams) Japonaise G

– Palourde (clams) Japonaise d’élevage G

Aligro Matran

– Huître (Oysters) fine claire CANCALE – Baie du Mont St-Michel

Coop

– Huîtres (oysters) « Bretagne Creuses spéciale », sold after 29 December 2019 in the loose food section.

– Moules (mussels) « Label Rouge » branded « La Cancalaise » with the following use-by dates

o 07.01.20

o 09.01.20

o 10.01.20

o 11.01.20

– Moules (mussels) labelled “Label Rouge” and AOC Saint Michel, sold after 29 December 2019 in the loose food section.

Manor Lausanne

– Coque (cockles) Commune FR

