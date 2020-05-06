Contaminated cheese – don’t eat these cheeses

Switzerland’s Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) has issued a warning that cheeses produced by Käserei Vogel AG in Steinerberg, Switzerland are contaminated with listeria.

The products, which should not be eaten, have been recalled from shop shelves, however, some were sold before the recall.

The cheeses contain Listeria. Among those with no immunity problems, listeria infection typically leads to benign symptoms, or no symptoms at all. However, it can lead to severe symptoms in immunocompromised people and may be fatal. During pregnancy, listeria infection can lead to miscarriage, or a child born with blood poisoning or meningitis.

The producer informed the FSVO yesterday that it had found listeria in the cheese and at a production site at Steinerberg.

The contaminated cheeses below were sold by Coop:

Wildspitz

Fromage du Wildspitz

Fromage de Steinerberg ¼ gras

Fromage à raclette au lait de brebis bio Coop Naturaplan

Fromage crème à l’ail bio Coop Naturaplan

Fromage crème au poivre bio Coop Naturaplan

Fromage de chèvre bio Coop Naturaplan

Fromage de brebis bio Coop Naturaplan

Fromage de montagne Urschwyzer

Fromage demi-gras Urschwyzer

Goods that have already been purchased can be returned to the retailer for a full refund. A full list of contaminated cheeses can be viewed here.

