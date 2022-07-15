Häagen Dazs ice cream pulled from Swiss shelves

On 13 July 2022, Switzerland’s Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) recommended that certain Häagen Dazs ice cream products not be consumed.

The products include Häagen Dazs Vanilla Pint 460 ml, Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Mini-Cups 95 ml, Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Collection 95 ml x 4 and Häagen-Dazs Classic Collection 95 ml x 4. These products could contain ethylene oxide, an ether that is toxic to living organisms.

The FSVO has asked retailers to remove these products from sale. General Mills, the brand owner, has also withdrawn the products from sale. The warning applies to all of the listed products with expiry dates earlier than 21 May 2023.

The products were distributed by Manor, Aligro, ALDI SUISSE, Coop, Gate Gourmet Catering, Globus Delicatessa, Migros Outlet, Otto’s AG, Radikal, PAM 13 and a number of restaurants and caterers.

Ethylene oxide is used as a surface disinfectant and is is widely used in hospitals. It has irritating and narcotic effects and can be carcinogenic.

