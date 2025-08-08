Anti-noise radar use blocked by Bern

Discontent over noisy vehicles is growing louder in Switzerland. Several cantons are calling for the nationwide deployment of noise-activated traffic radars. The devices, already tested in places such as Basel-Landschaft, Zurich and Geneva, are designed not to catch speeding drivers, but those making too much of a racket. In Geneva, the trials were deemed a success by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).

The idea is simple: identify and deter motorists—often referred to as Autoposers—who deliberately rev their engines or modify their exhaust systems. The goal is to preserve peace for residents living near busy roads. But despite growing support, the initiative has stalled in Bern, reported RTS this week.

While the federal government supports cracking down on excessive vehicle noise, it remains hesitant about noise radars themselves. It argues that, without a legal basis, fines cannot be issued. One practical obstacle is the lack of an in-vehicle display to alert drivers when legal noise thresholds have been breached—something that may be needed to justify penalties. By contrast, those speeding know they are because they have speedometers in front of them.

For now, the issue sits with Albert Rösti, the transport minister, who has yet to outline a timetable for legislation. The Federal Roads Office, when contacted by RTS, declined to comment on any progress.

In the meantime, frustration is growing—especially in the lakeside town of Rorschach, in the canton of St Gallen. Residents, fed up with sleepless nights and inaction, have taken matters into their own hands. Some have pelted noisy cars with eggs and flour, prompting police warnings against vigilantism. The local Green party is also pressing for action. In mid-June it submitted a petition to the cantonal government, backed by more than 400 signatures, demanding the installation of noise radars.

But while the noise radars might be ready, the legislation needed to start issuing penalties is absent.

