Geneva terraces to close at midnight from 1 June

Outdoor diners and drinkers in Geneva will soon need to move inside at midnight under new rules aimed at cutting nighttime noise in the city, reported the newspaper 20 Minutes.

The rule, to be introduced on 1 June 2022, will apply from Sunday until Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays outdoor dining and drinking will be allowed until 2:00am. Inside rules will remain the same.

In Geneva there are around 1,500 establishments across the city offering outdoor street spaces.

In cities, noise pollution, which has been linked to poor health, is a significant problem. Disturbed sleep in particular can contribute to a number of health issues. In a study in Geneva in 2015, 43% of residents reported issues with noise pollution.

Road noise is another challenge in cities. Last week, Switzerland’s federal government announced further substantial investment to cut traffic noise.

