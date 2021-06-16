Biden and Putin shake hands in Geneva

Around midday on Wednesday 16 June 2021, Vladimir Putin landed at Geneva Airport, according to RTS. US president Joe Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday.

Geneva Airport before the arrival of the two presidents – source: Facebook

An hour later, Swiss president Guy Parmelin stood between the two presidents outside the villa La Grange and welcomed them to Geneva, which he referred to as a city of peace. After the introduction the US and Russian presidents shook hands and entered the villa – a video of the event posted by RTS can be viewed on its website.

The last time Geneva hosted a meeting between the presidents of the US and Russia, then the Soviet Union, was on 19 and 20 November 1985 when Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev met at the villa Fleur-d’Eau in Versoix in Geneva at the height of the cold war. Discussions on diplomatic relations and nuclear arms took place between the two leaders over two days.

On Tuesday 15 June 2021, US president Joe Biden met with Swiss president Guy Parmelin and Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland’s foreign minister, at the Intercontinental hotel in Geneva.

