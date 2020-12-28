Christmas traffic down 84% at Geneva airport

Normally Geneva airport is overrun with passengers during the Christmas period. This year there were 84% fewer passengers than last year, according to RTS.

© Hai Huy Ton That | Dreamstime.com

Between 23 and 27 December 2020, there were around 47,000 passengers, down from the 300,000 that passed through the airport during the same period in 2019.

The largest number of passengers typically depart for Portugal, followed by France, Spain, Italy, the UAE and the Netherlands. The flow in the opposite direction is similar.

Passenger numbers were down significantly at Zurich airport too. For the period from 17 to 26 December 2020, passenger numbers there were down 80% compared to the year before.

On 10 December 2020, Geneva airport announced that it expects to make a loss of CHF 130 million in 2020, despite undertaking cost cutting measures.

