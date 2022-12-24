Swiss airports almost at pre-pandemic passenger levels

Geneva and Zurich airports both have pre-Christmas passenger numbers close to pre-pandemic levels, reported RTS.

On Friday 23 December 2022, more than 55,000 passengers passed through Geneva airport (Cointrin), roughly 3,000 more than the day before. According to airport management, this level is close to the numbers in 2019 before Covid-19 arrived. The highest daily number for the airport was 77,000 passengers on 4 January 2020.

At Zurich-Kloten airport, 65,000 passengers are expected daily between 24 December and 2 January. A year ago there were only 34,000 passengers a day over the same period, while the year before that there were only 17,000 a day. According to an airport spokesperson, as many as 85,000 people a day have been reached during the busy festive season at Zurich’s airport.

Airport management advise travellers to arrive early, at least an hour and a half before departure. At Geneva airport the advice is to arrive at least two and a half hours ahead of departure.

