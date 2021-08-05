Zurich airport: 5% to 10% of passengers not boarding due to Covid document issues

During July 2021, around 5% to 10% of long-haul passengers, many in transit, were unable to depart from Zurich airport because their Covid-19 documents did not comply with destination country regulations, reported the newspaper Le Temps.

In June 2021, around 700 passengers, most of which were in transit, found themselves stuck at Zurich airport.

According to a spokesperson at Swissport, a company providing ground services for the airport, flights with stopovers can catch people out. It is typically the last place of departure that counts for Covid-19 test certificates rather than the original point of departure.

For short-haul flights, the percentage of passengers falling foul of the rules and missing their flights across all of Switzerland’s three main airports during June and July 2021 was between 1% and 2%.

The most common issues are passengers either having no certificate, an expired certificate or one that isn’t also in English. Another often seen problem is certificates with names that don’t match passport or identification documents. Sometimes names are incomplete.

The UK recently dropped the requirement to quarantine for those double vaccinated in Europe. However, negative tests are still required.

Swissport manages roughly 80% flights in and out of Switzerland and therefore does not have the full picture, warned the spokes person.

