Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Iranian president cancels Geneva trip after arrest petition

Iranian president cancels Geneva trip after arrest petition

By Leave a Comment

Three Iranians living in Switzerland requested the arrest of Ebrahim Raïssi, Iran’s president who was scheduled to visit Geneva on Wednesday, reported RTS. Raïssi later cancelled his visit, reported the newspaper Le Temps.

Ebrahim Raisi in Iran during the 1980s – source Wikipedia

Three Iranians, supported by more than 300 petitioners, requested the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) arrest the president while he was in Geneva attending a the UN Global Refugee Forum.

The request demanded the opening of an investigation into genocide and crimes against humanity. It also accused Raïssi of participating in torture and extrajudicial executions during the 1988 massacre when tens of thousands of people disappeared or died. At the time Raïssi was the Deputy Prosecutor-General of Teheran.

The three accusers pointed out that diplomatic immunity does not apply to crimes against humanity. One of the three was among 150 people that escaped from a group of 5,000 detainees. The other two spent 10 years in prison in Iran.

On Wednesday, Le Temps reported that Raïssi would not attend the forum. Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian would be sent instead, according to the UN High Commissioner.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp