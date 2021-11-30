Majority of Swiss in favour of compulsory vaccination, according to poll

According to poll results published over the weekend, 53% of those surveyed in Switzerland were in favour of making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory, a percentage that rose to 69% for those working in the health sector, reported 20 Minutes.

Overall, the percentage supporting compulsory vaccination was higher in German-speaking Switzerland (53.4%) than among French speakers (50.2%). The largest variation was across age groups. 62.5% of those over 60 favoured compulsory vaccination, compared to 48.4% among those aged less than 30.

Part of the motivation for favouring compulsory vaccination may be down to wanting to avoid the alternative: restrictions on movement and lockdowns. 78.2% said they were against another lockdown with only 18.5% supporting one. German-speakers showed slightly more support for lockdowns (20.2%) than French-speakers (14.0%) but neither had many supporters.

Some nations plan to make vaccination compulsory. On 29 November 2021, Greece announced recurring monthly fines of 100 Euros for anyone over 60 not getting vaccinated from mid January next year. The Greek government said the money raised from fines will be used to help finance its fragile healthcare system, which is currently under strain from Covid patients. “We are focusing our efforts on protection of our fellow citizens and for this reason their vaccination will be mandatory from now on,” said the Greek Prime Minister, wrote Reuters. Earlier in November 2021, Austria announced plans to introduce compulsory vaccination from 1 February 2022.

In Singapore, from 8 December 2021, anyone treated for Covid-19 who has not been vaccinated will no longer have their treatment paid for out of the collective pot. Instead they will need to pay for it themselves, reported Bloomberg.

